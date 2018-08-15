Maxwell To Perform National Anthem At 2018 US Open Opening Night Ceremony

Today (August 15), the US Tennis Association (USTA) announced that Soul/R&B singer Maxwell will perform the National Anthem at the Opening Night ceremony of the 2018 US Open.

The performance will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium prior to the evening session on Monday, August 27th. This announcement follows the news that Kelly Clarkson will headline the Opening Night Ceremony.

This year’s ceremony will commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the US Open and will include former US Open champions, USTA Chairman of the Board and President Katrina Adams and other special guests.

Maxwell recently announced his “50 Intimate Nights Live” Tour where the singer will be performing some of his hit tracks as well as yet-to-be-released music in many of North America’s top theatres, including New York’s Beacon Theatre, LA’s Microsoft Theater and Chicago’s Chicago Theatre. In addition, the Brooklyn-born soul singer will be releasing a 20th anniversary reissue of his 1998 album Embrya later this fall.