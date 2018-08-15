Danity Kane Members Announces DK3 Reunion Tour

Looks like the three Amigas from Danity Kane’s breakoff group DK3 have mended their issues.

Dawn Richard, Aubrey O’Day, and Shannon Bex took to social media recently to announce the “The Universe Is Undefeated Tour.” Kicking off this September, the 16-date trek will make stops in major cities like New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

DK3 disbanded in 2014 after a studio altercation – Dawn continued her solo endeavors while Aubrey and Shannon created a duo called Dumblonde.

“We have been through a journey of a lot of ups and downs, but on any journey it requires the people involved to not be willing to let go of each other and that’s what we’re on so, we’re super grateful to be back in each other’s lives,” Aubrey tells E! News. “To have survived the last round and truly come together as sisters and do it for ourselves and also for the fans.”

“The conversations started because I think Aubrey and I wanted to touch base cause we hadn’t in a long time and I think we both had [felt] like we needed to have that conversation,” adds Dawn. “We’re sisters at the end of the day and I think if you go through life you still remember like I really want a relationship with these girls even though you go through things, you really want that comradery and so Aubrey and I had a great conversation.”

Along with DK3 performing their hits like “Show Stopper” and “Damaged,” Dawn and Dumblonde will conduct individual sets.

“We’re actually doing a combination of our solo project which is Dumblonde, we have our second album coming out soon, so we’re doing a combination of our album,” says Aubrey. “Dawn is going to be doing her solo performances from her solo album and then together we’re going to come back together, DK3, and also be performing Danity Kane songs that all the fans love. So you’re getting the best of all of our worlds, solo worlds and group worlds.”

It’s possible that the trio could drop an album together in the future. “You never know,” Aubrey said when asked about new music. “They’d have to come to the show, but there will be new performances on the show.”

Tickets for “The Universe Is Undefeated Tour” are on sale now in select cities.