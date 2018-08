Up-and-coming rapper Tayy Brown and Hershey, Pennsylvania-hailing songstress Bri Marie link up for a collaboration called “Hide (Remix).”

First, Tayy takes the verse on the song, then Bri adds her velvety vocals to the track as they go back and forth arguing their point of views.

Listen below:

In 2016, Bri Marie unveiled her highly anticipated EP BEGINNINGS. In 2018, she released her latest single “ICNU” which you can watch below.