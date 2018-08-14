Snoh Aalegra releases a remix of “Out Of Your Way,” featuring Luke James. The sultry track was first featured on Aalegra’s full-length debut album, FEELS. It’s the perfect pairing with both artists bringing forth soulful vocals as they seek the love and affection of one another.

After a sold-out mini-tour in Europe last March and a sold-out North American tour with Daniel Caesar at the end of last year, Aalegra returns to the road for her debut headline FEELS Tour and select festival appearances. The full list of dates are below. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, August 17th.

Cop “Out Of Your Way” Remix HERE.

September

15 – Best Life Music Festival – Miami, FL

17 – Vinyl at Center Stage – Atlanta, GA

19 – SOBs – New York, NY

20 – Trocadero Balcony – Philadelphia, PA

22 – Trillectro Festival – Columbia, MD

23 – Sonia’s – Cambridge, MA

25 – Le Belmont – Montreal, QB

26 – Adelaide Hall – Toronto, ON

30 – Subterranean – Chicago, IL

October

5 – Vinyl – Las Vegas, NV

8 – Echoplex – Los Angeles, CA

9 – Marty’s on Newport – Santa Ana, CA

10 – The Catalyst Atrium – Santa Cruz, CA

12 – The New Parish – Oakland, CA

14 – Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR

15 – Columbia City Theatre – Seattle, WA