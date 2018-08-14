Leon Bridges goes above and “Beyond” when it comes to his latest single of the same name by re-recording two new versions and filming visuals for both.

The first is an acoustic version which finds the crooner in a studio with a live band performing the stripped-down song.

He also revamps the song into a sultry, throwback groove calling it the “Vibe Tape Mix.” The clip is very 70s and 80s glam and finds him rocking a shiny blazer in moody lighting and hazy effects.

“Beyond” is from Bridges’ sophomore album, Good Thing.

Watch the original “Beyond” video HERE and listen to the new versions below.

In related news, Leon recently teamed with AHLEM, the CFDA Award-winning eyewear brand from Parisian born designer Ahlem Platt, for a limited edition pair of luxury sunglasses inspired by his Good Thing album. AHLEM will release only fifty pairs of the handcrafted glasses and corresponding accessories, in September 2018, with a portion of proceeds going to Westminster Elementary, a public school in Venice Beach, CA.

