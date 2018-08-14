Leon Bridges goes above and “Beyond” when it comes to his latest single of the same name by re-recording two new versions and filming visuals for both.
The first is an acoustic version which finds the crooner in a studio with a live band performing the stripped-down song.
He also revamps the song into a sultry, throwback groove calling it the “Vibe Tape Mix.” The clip is very 70s and 80s glam and finds him rocking a shiny blazer in moody lighting and hazy effects.
“Beyond” is from Bridges’ sophomore album, Good Thing.
Watch the original “Beyond” video HERE and listen to the new versions below.
In related news, Leon recently teamed with AHLEM, the CFDA Award-winning eyewear brand from Parisian born designer Ahlem Platt, for a limited edition pair of luxury sunglasses inspired by his Good Thing album. AHLEM will release only fifty pairs of the handcrafted glasses and corresponding accessories, in September 2018, with a portion of proceeds going to Westminster Elementary, a public school in Venice Beach, CA.
Via Press Release:
View product and packaging images here; images of Leon here.
The AHLEM for Leon Bridges are inspired by Leon’s music, with a special nod to his song “Bad Bad News”, one of the key tracks from his critically acclaimed sophomore album Good Thing. The album title is laser engraved across the temples and his lyrics “alright, alright, all day all night” are laser engraved across the rims of the clip-ons.
The metal frames are electroplated in real gold and also feature laser engraved titanium nose pads for comfort and lightweight support. The lenses are yellow Christian Dalloz Cridal lenses, and the clip-ons are khaki green Cridal lenses. Produced entirely in France, the Cridal lenses offer superior UVA/UVB protection with built-in anti-reflective coating. Highly resistant to impact and providing excellent transparency without light diffusion, the lightweight lenses allow clean, clear vision, free of any distortion.
The handsome, limited edition sunglasses, which come complete with the clip on lenses, a vinyl edition of Good Thing and two hand stitched leather like cases, will launch in September 2018 and will be sold in the Ahlem Eyewear store in Abbot Kinney in Venice, California as well as Fred Segal Framed Ewe. They will also be available worldwide on AhlemEyewear.com. Those who wish to pre-order the AHLEM for Leon Bridges sunglasses can do so online here.
Bridges is a fan of AHLEM’s craftsmanship, quality materials and fashion forward design, making the collaboration a perfect fit. Says Leon, “As a working, touring musician who also loves fashion, sunglasses are a staple in my wardrobe, especially during festival season. I love wearing AHLEM eyewear, with the attention to detail and ability to transform an outfit. When we were at the CFDA Awards and Ahlem mentioned wanting to work together, I jumped at the chance.”
Says Ahlem, “The AHLEM eyewear design philosophy is centered on the relationship between simplicity, beauty and functionality. We are not influenced by trends or bound by seasonal restrictions. One can say this is true of Leon as well. He is true to himself as a musician and songwriter, and is steadfast in his commitment to his timeless personal style.”
Leon Bridges is currently on tour with a sold out show at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and two sold out shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
