Leon Bridges Lets His Imagination Go Above and ‘Beyond’ In New Video

We’ve all been there: you meet someone and wonder if they’re “the one.”

When it comes to falling in love, Leon Bridges lets his imagination go above and “Beyond” in the newest video from his latest album “Good Thing.”

Directed by Josh Goleman and shot in El Paso, Texas, the clip sees Leon as he contemplates the future of his romantic aspirations with a lady friend. Over the twangy, bluesy tune, Bridges sings, “She shines me up like gold on my arm,” sings Leon. “I wanna take it slow but it’s so hard / I love to see her face in daylight / It’s more than just our bodies at night.”

Be on the lookout for Leon to come to a city near you as he’ll hit the road on a world tour soon.

Watch “Beyond” below: