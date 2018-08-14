Funky Collective THE INTERNET Announces ‘The Hive Mind’ Tour (Dates)

THE INTERNET members Syd, Matt Martians, Steve Lacy, C&T, and Patrick Paige II have all released solo albums, but they’re making major waves as the five-piece band with their fourth studio album, Hive Mind, released last month.

“Come Together,” “Come Over” and “La Di Da” are a few releases from the project that’s been well received, so much so, the group is heading on tour this fall to support!

Set to kick off on August 25th in Brooklyn, NY, the group will then travel to Canada for two dates in Toronto and Montreal before trekking across North America with stops in Philly, Brooklyn, Chicago and New Orleans, before wrapping up on December 12 in Detroit.

Tickets are on sale now via The Internet’s official website.

The Hive Mind Tour Dates

August 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Commodore Barry Park

October 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (with Gorillaz)

October 9 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre (with Gorillaz)

October 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (with Gorillaz)

October 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (with Gorillaz)

October 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk

October 16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Gorillaz)

October 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

October 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Demon Dayz Festival

October 21 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

October 24 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

October 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

October 26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

October 28 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

October 31 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

November 3 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

November 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

November 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

November 15 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

November 16 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

November 18 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

November 19 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

November 20 – New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues

November 26 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

November 27 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

December 1 – Richmond, VA @ The National

December 5 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

December 12 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall