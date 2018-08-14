Funky Collective THE INTERNET Announces ‘The Hive Mind’ Tour (Dates)

THE INTERNET members Syd, Matt Martians, Steve Lacy, C&T, and Patrick Paige II have all released solo albums, but they’re making major waves as the five-piece band with their fourth studio album, Hive Mind, released last month.
“Come Together,” “Come Over” and “La Di Da” are a few releases from the project that’s been well received, so much so, the group is heading on tour this fall to support!
Set to kick off on August 25th in Brooklyn, NY, the group will then travel to Canada for two dates in Toronto and Montreal before trekking across North America with stops in Philly, Brooklyn, Chicago and New Orleans, before wrapping up on December 12 in Detroit.
Tickets are on sale now via The Internet’s official website.
The Hive Mind Tour Dates
August 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Commodore Barry Park
October 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (with Gorillaz)
October 9 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre (with Gorillaz)
October 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (with Gorillaz)
October 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (with Gorillaz)
October 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk
October 16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Gorillaz)
October 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
October 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Demon Dayz Festival
October 21 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
October 24 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
October 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
October 26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
October 28 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
October 31 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
November 3 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
November 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
November 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
November 15 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
November 16 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
November 18 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
November 19 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
November 20 – New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues
November 26 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
November 27 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
December 1 – Richmond, VA @ The National
December 5 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
December 12 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall
