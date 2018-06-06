Video: The Internet – Come Over

In prep for their forthcoming studio album, Hive Mind, funky collective The Internet drops the video for the second single, “Come Over.”

The self-directed clip is set in a colorful suburban setting where lead singer Syd serenades her love interest while group member Patrick Paige II yells at guitar playing Steve Lacy for “f*cking up the vibrations.”

“Come Over” is a chill, twangy, funky groove about a woman who suggests going to her lover’s house for a rendezvous. Syd offers soft, smooth vocals, while band member Steve injects a chill, synthy electric solo.

The band’s album Hive Mind is set to come out July 20.

THE INTERNET has released two albums previously – 2011’s Purple Naked Ladies, and 2012’s Feel Good. “Come Over” follows THE INTERNET’s previous release “Roll (Burbank Funk).”