‘The Four’ Winner Evvie McKinney Releases New Single ‘How Do You Feel’

Memphis-native Evvie McKinney is the winner of season one of FOX’s newest singing competition show, “The Four.” She recently released her debut single, a ballad called “How Do You Feel.”

Executive-produced by Diddy, the song finds Evvie showing off her powerful vocals as she sings about the emotional turmoil she feels after finding out the unfaithfulness of a lover.

“I knew Evvie was special from the moment she walked on that stage, she had that star quality and an incredible voice,” says Diddy. “I have a good intuition about talent and I got that feeling with her. This song is a smash and this the just the beginning of her journey.”

Listen to Evvie’s debut single below: