Luke Christopher Admits He’s Nothing But ‘Trouble’ On New Song

Rising artist Luke Christopher releases his new track, “Trouble” via Bystorm Entertainment/RCA Records. The single is the first musical release from the singer/rapper since he released his debut studio album TMRWFRVR last summer.

Many women like bad boys, and bad boys like many women. On the song, Luke gives a fair warning, admitting he’s not the best choice when it comes to dating, so the risk is up to his love interest.

“Trust me, you don’t want me, I’m just trouble / There’s nothing you can say that’s gonna help / But I’m not tryna be nobody’s trouble / ‘Cause I’m already trouble for myself,” he sings on the chorus.

Luke is currently in the studio recording more music to be released soon.

Stream “Trouble” below and cop it here: