Former ‘The Four’ Contestant JeRonelle Has ‘Feelings For You’

Fresh off his memorable stint on Season 2 of FOX’s “The Four,” up and coming R&B artist, JeRonelle surprises listeners with the brand new track, “Feelings For You (Interlude).”

The ambient song expresses the relate-able feeling of agonizing over the fact that feelings can’t be pushed aside easily after a breakup. “It’s been two months, but I still see your face, feel your embrace / I wrote this for you to tell you the truth, there’s no excuse, cause I still have feelings for you,” he proclaims.

As he gears up to begin working on even more new music, take a listen to the soulfully smooth vibes, sure to enhance any late night R&B playlist.

Hailing all the way from Omaha, Nebraska, up and coming R&B/Soul artist, JeRonelle, is a true star in the making. Having previously shared stages with notable names including Tisha Campbell, Kevin Ross, LaPorsha Renae and Common, JeRonelle recently took his talents to the TV screen during Season 2 of FOX’s hit series “The Four” where he wowed the judges and audience alike with his personality, vocal ability, and stage presence. Now currently residing in Los Angeles, JeRonelle continues to build the foundation towards a successful lifelong career in the music industry, and is poised to make his mark very soon.

