Janet Jackson Reveals Artwork For New Single “Made For Now” ft. Daddy Yankee

New music from Janet Jackson is on the way!

The global icon has unveiled the artwork for a new Daddy Yankee-assisted single titled “Made For Now.” The single and video will arrive on Friday, August 17th.

The artwork shows Janet rocking a big, messy, ponytail bun and colorful garb as she pensively stares out past the camera like a bawse!

Also on August 17th, Janet will perform the song for the first time live with Daddy Yankee on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:35 p.m. EST.

Pre-order of “Made For Now” on iTunes and Spotify are available today.

Who’s excited for new music from Janet?