Ro James Drops Smooth New Single, “Excuse Me”

One of our favorite new school R&B singers Ro James just dropped his latest single. The Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter recently released “Excuse Me,” the lead single off his forthcoming sophomore album, which is scheduled to come out in the fall.

“Excuse Me” is a song with a smooth R&B sound that borrows some of the same sounds that were heard in 80s R&B. Written by James and co-produced by Pierre Medor (Ciara, French Montana, Toni Braxton) and Tricky Stewart (Frank Ocean, Beyoncé, Usher), the song perfectly displays James’ soulful voice. It’s his soulfulness that gives James his signature sound.

Earlier this year, James released his 4-track Smoke EP. With single “Lost My Mind” ft. Notorious B.I.G., the EP was the follow-up project to his critically acclaimed debut album ELDORADO which included his hit single “Permission.” The song received streamed nearly 150 million times worldwide, earning James his first-ever Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance.

James is set to embark on Jessie J’s The R.O.S.E. Tour this fall, which kicks off on October 1st in San Francisco. The tour will make stops in major cities including Chicago, Philadelphia and New York before wrapping in Los Angeles. He’s previously toured with The Dream, Toni Braxton, K. Michelle, Erykah Badu and most recently with Maxwell and Mary J. Blige on their “King + Queens of Hearts” Tour in fall of 2016. He also embarked on his own headlining North American “XIX” Tour with dates in Europe in Amsterdam, London and Paris in early 2017.

Jessie J “The R.O.S.E. Tour” Dates:

October 1st – The Warfiled – San Francisco, CA

October 3rd – Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, Canada

October 4th – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

October 6th – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

October 8th – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

October 9th – Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO

October 11th – State Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

October 12th – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

October 14th – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

October 16th – Rebel – Toronto, Canada

October 17th – Metropolis – Montreal, Canada

October 19th – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

October 20th – Electric Factory – Philadelphia, PA

October 22nd – House of Blues – Boston, MA

October 23rd – The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

October 25th – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

October 28th – Warehouse Live – Houston, TX

October 29th – House of Blues – Dallas, TX

October 31st – Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

November 1st – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

Martel S. Sharpe