Philly Songstress Namarah Says Her Love Is ‘Just Like That’

Philadelphia-based artist Namarah releases the new single “Just Like That,” the first of a series of upcoming releases on which her powerful-yet-cleansing melodies paint a picture of what it feels like to first experience a larger-than-life love.

Co-written and produced by Keath Lowry of Groove Control Productions, this soulful track creates an ethereal soundscape through which Namarah’s voice shines.

With a sound comparable to Lianne La Havas, Alicia Keys, and Jorja Smith, as well as some of the greats like Lauryn Hill and India Irie, Namarah is definitely one to watch as she continues to release new projects and her debut EP in the fall of 2018.

From an early age, Namarah found tremendous interest in the metaphorical and creative approaches to the art of storytelling. Theatre, poetry, dance and visual media impacted her in such a way that she desired to find a way to thread these influences together to create her message. Her soulful voice and intricate melodies are like a breath of fresh air, producing a musical brew of rhythms and tunes that take you on a transformational journey. Namarah has performed at staple Philly venues such as the TLA, Bourbon & Branch, Frankie Bradleys, Silk City, and The Voltage Lounge, as well as festivals such as Philly Soulstock and the Cayuga Sound Fest.