X-Factor’s Rachel Crow Continues Artistic Growth With ‘Coulda Told Me’

Singer-songwriter and actress Rachel Crow premiere her bold new single “Coulda Told Me,” featuring singer and rapper Chicka via S-Curve Records.

The new track marks a point of musical maturity for Rachel, channeling her influences from Kehlani to SZA and Beyoncé while keeping the fun and relatability of classic TLC. Interlaced with addicting drum loops and smooth synths, the feisty track was written by Rachel about a love interest who just won’t communicate. The track also features hot new viral rapper Chicka, who famously called out Kanye West back in April. The rapper dives into her feelings as she plays devil’s advocate to Rachel’s point.

“This song process was really special to me because it’s the first song I’ve ever written that I feel truly connected to,” says Rachel about the track. “I went through a situation where someone I cared about was leaving me in the dark on a few things and I just hit a point where had to call him out on his shi*t. A lot of people talk like women can’t handle the truth, and I hope this song inspires women to show that they can.”

The hot new tune precedes Rachel’s featured role in the new TRANSFORMER’S film, BUMBLEBEE and starring role in THE GOLDBERGS Spinoff “1990 Something” this fall. She previously starred in critically praised Netflix film Diedra & Laney Rob A Train and DreamWorks’s Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh. Additionally, she was named one of NYLON’s “11 Movie Actors Poised To Break Out In 2017.”