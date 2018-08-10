LSD – Thunderclouds Ft. Sia, Diplo, and Labrinth

There is a new version of LSD that is consumed by listening, and like the hallucinogenic drug, it will also make you addictive.

Sia, Diplo, and Labrinth have joined forces for the collaborative project, LSD, and the collective recently dropped off the intoxicating new single, “Thunderclouds.”

As you would guess, Sia and Labrinth’s vocally shine while Diplo delights musically.

LSD evolved as a natural kinship amongst artists, initiated by songwriters Labrinth and Sia who came together one night to write a song and quickly realized there were many more waiting to be penned. Their undeniable musical chemistry evolved and they were soon joined by Diplo, who rounded out the trio. Their debut album will be released via RECORDS LLC./Columbia later this year.