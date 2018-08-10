Bay Area Singer Thuy Has ‘Options’

Northern California songstress Thuy (pronounced Twee) lets a love prospect know she has “Options” on her new single.

It’s not a brag, though: Thuy makes it clear she has feelings for him, but if he doesn’t make his feelings known, she can always move on.

“I got options, but keep watching / keep on coming, but I’m thinking bout you / Ain’t no stoppin, we keep rockin’, I got options but I’m choosin’ on you,” she sings on the first verse.

Stream “Options” below and cop the single HERE.