Anthony David Covers Bill Withers’ ‘Lovely Day’

Singer/songwriter Anthony David has debuted “Lovely Day,” the first official single from his forthcoming Bill Withers Tribute Album, Hello Like Before, scheduled to be released on Shanachie Entertainment on September 21st.

The classic, feel-good song was originally written by Bill Withers and Skip Scarborough in 1977 and released on Withers’ Menagerie album in 1978.

While “Lovely Day” has been covered and sampled numerous times, David’s version channel’s Withers’ spirit, but with a few contemporary updates. Like Withers, David plays the acoustic guitar and has a warm, resonant voice that imparts an earthy sincerity to his music. So it is no surprise that he has often been labeled as his generation’s Bill Withers. “In many ways, Bill Withers is the artist most influential to my music career,” confides Anthony David. “Lovely Day is a favorite of the songs recorded for Hello Like Before because it’ s that classic feel-good song that starts off your day. Although it was written over 40 years ago, it still makes you feel good every time you hear it.”

In Hello Like Before, Anthony David has finally made the album that so many have urged him to make for years; a heartfelt tribute to Bill Withers in an entire album of interpretations of Withers’ compositions, both famous and obscure.

Anthony’s version of ‘Lovely Day’ follows another Withers cover “I Can’t Write Left-Handed.”

TOUR DATES:

9/15 – Houston, TX (Arena Theater/ Small Venue)

9/22 – Mableton, GA (Mable House Amphitheater) w/ Gregory Porter & Avery*Sunshine (SOLD OUT)

9/23 – NYC (LPR Room)

*9/30 – Birmingham, AL (LUXE)

10/19- Buffalo, NY (WUFO Power 96.5FM/ Mix 1080 AM Radio Event) w/ Michael Baisden and Glenn Jones

10/23 Thru 11/11 – Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine Tour (8 CONCERTS)

11/17 – Seattle (Neumos) w/ Sy Smith

11/20 – Annapolis, MD (Rams Head) w/ Sy Smith

11/23 – Washington DC (City Winery)

11/24 – Washington DC (City Winery)

12/29 – Atlanta (City Winery / Special NYE Weekend Show)

12/30 – Atlanta (City Winery/ Special NYE Weekend Show)