Drake Sets Streaming Record; Trademarks “God’s Plan”

Drake’s has another win under his illustrious career.

The Canadian rapper has made history by becoming the first artist to surpass 50 billion streams across all global streaming platforms. The accomplishment is herald by his latest full-length album, Scorpion, which currently sits atop the Billboard Top 200 for a fifth straight week and his hit single “In My Feelings,” the Billboard Hot 100 number one song for a fourth consecutive week. The song, which is also #1 at Urban and Rhythm radio this week, gives Drake a total Hot 100 run of 23 weeks in 2018.

In related news, Drake has reportedly filed a trademark named after the title of his chart-topping hit “God’s Plan,” and he reportedly plans to use the name for a TV game show, possibly like the song’s video where he gave away $1 million to strangers, and clothing merchandise. The trademark also encompasses other endeavors including downloadable music, music videos, audio recordings, marketing, and promotion.

Additionally, Drake recently signed on to executive produce HBO’s teen drama series “Euphoria,” starring Zendaya.