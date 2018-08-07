Laolu is Truly Happy on “So Right”

South East London singer, songwriter and musician Laolu drops off the eclectic and island-infused new single, “So Right.” On the glowing gem, the R&B songstress exudes confidence as she shares a new level of happiness with her listeners.

“So Right” is the third and final single to be released from Laolu forthcoming EP, ‘All In Me,’ scheduled to be released at the end of August.

Speaking about the inspiration for the song, Laolu states, “On ‘So Right’, I sing as though I am confessing my love for a partner, but I’m also singing to myself, I sing to the emotion of happiness as if it’s a person, because for me, who didn’t think I’d ever feel or be truly happy, this emotion was very alien to me. It was something I was not sure could happen to me, me being fulfilled and confident in myself again, I didn’t see that for myself. So now, I celebrate that I am on this journey and I make sure that I learn and enjoy my experiences.”

Going a bit deeper about what the song means to her, Laolu adds that, “‘So Right’ is a song about being truly happy, nothing more, nothing less. After battling depression and slowly building myself up again, I had a moment after writing ‘So Right’, where I felt a release, the baggage of that time had slowly lifted, without me realizing. I was back doing what I love, being honest with myself and building myself and I felt truly happy. ‘So Right’ is about feeling full of love in every way and I hope everyone will feel that and enjoy the song.”

Laolu has been having an exciting 2018, which is such a far cry from where she was barely three years ago, when she was battling depression and had to quit music. From working with Katy B, Little Simz, Blinkie (Major Lazer, Wretch 32, Lana Del Rey) and P2J (Stormzy, Tinie Tempah, Chris Brown), and opening for Chip, Ms. Dynamite and Ghetts, and to have all of that stripped away, her well-received comeback this year, has been all the more sweeter for the London native.

