Janet Jackson, Janelle Monáe, The Weeknd, More Tapped For Global Citizen Festival

The upcoming Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park is going to be lit!

Music icon Janet Jackson, along with R&B, Pop and Hip Hop stars Janelle Monáe, Cardi B, The Weeknd, and Shaw Mendes will head this year’s annual event, hosted by Wolverine star Hugh Jackman and Australian actress Deborra-lee Furness.

” . Stand with me at the #GlobalCitizen Festival on 9/29 in #NYC. Take action with @Glblctzn to earn free tickets on glblctzn.me/nyc2018. See u there,” Jackson revealed on social media.

The annual festival will also include a special performance by John Legend and feature co-hosts like Naomi Campbell, Cynthia Erivo, Danai Gurira, La La Anthony, and more.

Global Citizen is an international advocacy organization that uses its platform to raise awareness about extreme poverty around the world as well as tackling maternal health, education, and environmental issues.

Airing live on MSNBC, this year’s festival will also focus on making sure world leaders fulfill their obligation to achieve the UN Global Goals for Sustainable Development to end extreme poverty by 2030.

Stevie Wonder headlined last year’s festival with special performances by Big Sean, Pharrell Williams, and Andra Day, while Beyoncé and Oprah are set to headline the organization’s South African event.

The Global Citizen Festival will take place in Central Park on September 29th.