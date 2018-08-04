Jane Handcock Shows How Dope She is With New EP, ‘Where’s Jane?’

After going quiet since her last release, talented California native Jane Handcock release the brand new project, “Where’s Jane?”

The EP features for songs (“No Doubt,” “Heyyy,” “Function,” and “Who Dis?”), which showcases the singer/songwriters versatility as a singer, clever penmanship, and her fluidity to transcend genres like hip-hop, R&B, and soul for an appetizing treat. Where’s Jane? is a satisfying and invigorating body of work.

According to a press release, the project is a nod to the culture, spearheaded and carried by Jane’s skills, with no features or collaborations other than the producers: 126, Nate Hendrix, Sir Dylan, Jaden Wiggins, BenG and Kidd Jupiter.

Jane dropped two solo mixtapes executive produced by Raphael Saadiq: (Truth Be Told in 2015) and last year’s “Truth Explains A Lot,” but she has been absent since.

Indulge in Jane Handcock’s Where’s Jane? below:

