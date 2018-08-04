DaniLeigh Drops Dance Video For “Lil BeBe” Single

Rising newcomer DaniLeigh takes to the New York City outdoors to show off her dance moves for her latest single, “Lil BeBe.” On the Ism and Grammy SZN-produced RnBass offering, the singer/songwriter opts for a more chanting delivery instead of her soulful vocals as she sings about bossing up.

The buzz around the singer grew after directing the late Prince’s “Breakfast Can Wait” video.

DaniLeigh released her last project, Summer with Friends, back in 2017.

“The motivation behind the ‘Summer With Friends’ project was what I had going on in my life at the time,” she told Singersroom. “I was living life and enjoying it as a 22-year-old just getting signed…great vibes, blessings, and also what I had went through in my last relationship, representing the culture.”

Over the years, Dani, of Dominican descent, developed her talent as a dancer, choreographer, and singer.

Watch the dance video for “Lil BeBe” below: