Jhene Aiko Drops “Never Call Me” Remix Featuring YG

Just as YG’s new album Stay Dangerous drops today (Aug. 3), so does his verse on the remix to Jhene Aiko’s “Never Call Me.”

Produced by Cashmere Cat, Benny Blanco, Frank Dukes, and Amaire Johnson, the remix gets a slightly different vibe with YG’s flow.

“I’m a L.A. nigga, we do everything for the clout / So we ain’t got no problem pullin’ up suckin’ yo’ ass out / 6-4 bounce, the flag hang out / Drink a whole fif’, smoke a whole ounce / Lookin’ like Stacy, off the wood when it’s a drought,” he flows.

Stream below: