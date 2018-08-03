Ella Mai Releases The Sultry New single, “Trip”

Ella Mai is at it again!

Riding high on the success of her breakout hit “Boo’d Up,” which is currently sitting at the No. 5 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, the British R&B songstress returns with the brand new single, “Trip.”

On the sultry and passion-filled offering, Ella delivers intoxicating vocals about bugging out over a love that’s just too good to be true. “Maybe it’s your love, it’s too good to be true / Baby boy, your love, got me trippin’ on you,” she sings. “You know your love is big enough, make me trip up on you / Yeah, it’s big enough, got me trippin’ on you, trip-trippin’ on you.”

“Trip” will most likely appear on Ella’s forthcoming debut album, which is expected to arrive this Fall via 10 Summers/Interscope Records.

Ella’s smash hit “Boo’d Up” made history after simultaneous straddling #1s at Urban Mainstream and Urban AC Radio. The accomplishment is a rare feat that has not occurred since Pharrell Williams double charted with “Happy” in March 2014.

The runaway single also reached #5 on Billboard’s prestigious Hot 100, while holding down the #1 spot on the magazine’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, Adult R&B Songs and Hot R&B Songs charts. 10 Summers CEO, Mustard, who produced the track, recently told Billboard, “I don’t think she has a ceiling… She’s one of the greatest.”