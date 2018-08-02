We haven’t heard much from La’Porsha Renae since the release of her 2017 debut album, “Already All Ready” (via Motown), but now she’s back with a bold undertaking: a modern cover version of Tina Turner’s 1984 Grammy-winning single, “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

Featuring songwriting and production from Alvin Garrett and Gerald Langford, Renae’s version flips Turner’s classic into a remake with a modern soul twist. The song is a single for La’Porsha’s forthcoming project.

Renae is known for her long-running tenure on the 15th season of American Idol.

Stream the remake below. Did La’Porsha do Tina’s classic hit justice?