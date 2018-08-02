Chris McClenney Releases New Single “Legacy”

Fresh off of a Grammy nomination for co-writing Khalid’s R&B-inflected smash hit “Location,” Chris McClenney drops his newest single “Legacy.” The song is the second single off his most recent string of releases (the first the single being “downforwhatever”).

Written by Chris and co-produced with Syk Sense (Drake, Khalid, HER, GoldLink), the song encapsulates what it’s like to be marginalized in America and have your life taken away suddenly as a result of police violence.

“You can shoot me down in the streets / But in the music lives the spirit of my legacy,” he sings on the chorus of the slow groove which features vibes of a classic Troop jam.

Chris has had a massive year that includes the previously-mentioned Grammy nomination, as well as racking up production credits for Thatshymn, D.R.A.M, H.E.R, Sango, and Elujay and going into sessions with Brockhampton, gallant, Niia, Cassie, Marco McKinnis, Kyle Dion Normani, thatshymn, Sango, Innanet James, RLUMR, thutmose, Braxton Cook, and Kiana Lede.