Lauryn Hill Slays As The Face Of Woolrich’s New Fashion Campaign

Lauryn Hill is starring in her first-ever fashion campaign with Pennsylvania-based brand Woolrich. Hill has signed on to be the new face for their recently rebranded series, “American Soul Since 1830,” participating in a stunning photoshoot for their 2018 Fall/Winter collection.

Hill also pitched in on the creative process for the campaign. “Lauryn Hill does what Lauryn Hill wants to do,” Mel Ottenberg, a stylist who worked on the shoot, told Vogue. “She marches to her own beat, and with this project, she got to completely show her instincts as a creator. So much of her vibe is in the pictures, it’s so cool.”

The collection features jackets that feature collages of photos from her Grammy-winning debut album. The campaign included regal images of Hill shot at the Harlem Theater, which is where she shot her music video for “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

Check out the snaps and promo video below: