Wyclef Jean Adds Island Influence to Showtek & MOTi’s “Down Easy” Ft. Starey

They say breaking up is hard to do, but when put to an island groove, it may be easier than usual. Dutch electronic dance music duo Showtek links up with MOTi, Starey, and Wyclef Jean for the uptempo tune “Down Easy.” Showtek is known for EDM sound, but with Wyclef’s influence, “Down Easy” takes on a more tropical feel.

“I let you down easy if I could,” MOTi sings on the chorus and Wyclef adds his verse as the “let down” party. “I wonder wonder, why good things don’t last forever,” he replies on the second verse.

“This track is one of our favorite projects in our careers so far,” Showtek told Billboard. “Dance music is one of the most popular and successful exports Holland has to offer, so as Dutchmen, it was truly a special honor for us to be able to take this to the next level, without any genre boundaries holding us back – and also to work with one of our idols, Wyclef Jean, as well as with the very talented Starley.”

Be let down lightly by Showtek, MOTi, Starey, and Wyclef below: