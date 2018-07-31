Ro James Drops New Groove, ‘Selfish About Mary’

As fans await the release of his forthcoming Mirrors EP, Ro James drops a buzz joint called “Selfish About Mary,” another one of his signature, sultry grooves.

Instead of feeling like “There’s Something About Mary” (like the 1998 rom-com), James feels “selfish” about his woman as he sings about being faithful: “I’ma keep it blunt baby / Passing you around / In a haze of emotion, going through the motions (heyyy) … I love the taste of you / I won’t share this love with nobody else,” he sings.

James previously stated about his projects: “’Smoke’ is just the intro into the fire. ‘Mirrors’ is about reflection and self. I’ve been away for a bit recalibrating, growing and learning. I’m ready to share again. Decided to drop an EP and warm it up a little while I finish off the album. Smoke & Mirrors.”

Mirrors will follow James’ March 2018 EP Smoke, which you can peep HERE.