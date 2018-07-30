Emerging Artist #TheSet Drops ‘Trap R&B’ Offering, ‘Made For Me’

Rising artist #TheSet has released a new single titled “Made For Me.”

The Chicago-born and Atlanta-raised artist—a.k.a. Kaine—ignites a signature “trap R&B” sound that’s equally cognizant of his ATL-ien hometown inspirations and a lifelong obsession with artists ranging from Stevie Wonder and Usher to Kanye West and J. Cole.

The “trap R&B” sound can be heard loud and clear on “Made For Me,” a banger with soulful inclinations.

In 2016, #TheSet began uploading content to Soundcloud and stirring up an organic following; growing buzz under the radar to the tune of 3 million cumulative plays. This includes his 2017 project SummerVibes and follow-ups “Feelings” and “I Just Hope You Understand.”

During early 2018, he hit the studio to work on what would become his epic upcoming mixtape, #Stoned. In the booth, the artist opened himself up like never before over spacey and simmering beats, perfecting this singular “trap R&B”.

He’s been in the studio with Tricky Stewart, Dallas Austin & Grammy Award-winning Producer Needlz over the past couple of months.

IG and Twitter: @theset