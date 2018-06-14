Ella Mai to Support Hit Single ‘Boo’d Up’ With North American Tour

Ella Mai will intensify the reach of her hit single “Boo’d Up” with an accompanying 15-city tour.

The rising R&B star will launch the “Boo’d Up Tour” on August 6 in Dallas and make stops in cities like Houston, Atlanta, New York, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, and Las Vegas before wrapping in Seattle, WA on August 28.

“NUMBER 6 ON THE HOT 100, NUMBER 1 AT URBAN RADIO [–] can’t wait to see you all and celebrate my favourite way possible,” she wrote on Twitter.

Tickets for the concert will be available for purchase on her website starting Friday.

“Boo’d Up” is one of the top records competing for “song of the summer.” The record sits at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and already amassed over 70 million views on YouTube.

View the full tour schedule below.

8/6- Dallas, TX

8/7 – Houston, TX

8/9 – Atlanta, GA

8/11 – Baltimore, MD*

8/13 – Brooklyn, NY

8/14 – Boston, MA

8/15 – Philadelphia, PA

8/17 – Toronto, ON

8/18 – Detroit, MI

8/20 – Chicago, IL

8/22 – Not announced

8/23 – Las Vegas, NV

8/24 – Not announced

8/26 – Oakland, CA

8/28 – Seattle, WA