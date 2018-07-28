VanJess Drops Debut Album ‘Silk Canvas’ + ‘Control’ Music Video

Following the release of single “Addicted,” “Touch The Floor,” and “Control Me,” sister R&B duo VanJess release their much-anticipated debut new album, Silk Canvas.

Silk Canvas fuses soulful R&B, pop palatability, and electronic energy for a deep, diverse, and dynamic body of work. The set features 15 cuts with guest appearances from GoldLink, Masego, Little Simz, Berhana & Leikeli47.

Along with the album, VanJess also released a music video for “Control Me.”

Raised between Nigeria and California, Ivana and Jessica Nwokike, the sisters comprising VanJess have transformed into a phenomenon since arriving with a string of viral covers.

SILK CANVAS TRACKLIST:

1. My Love (prod. by Da-P)

2. Control Me (prod. by IAMNOBODI)

3. Touch the Floor feat. Masego (prod. Jay Kurzweil & Ogee Handz)

4. Filters (prod. by Darehouse & Scribz Riley)

5. Honeywheat (prod. by Da-P)

6. Addicted (prod. by IAMNOBODI)

7. Cool off the Rain (interlude) (prod. by Lophiile)

8. Through Enough (feat. GoldLink)

9. Another Lover (prod. KAYTRANADA)

10. Til’ Mornin (prod. by Louie Lastic)

11. Best Believe (prod. by Jay Kurzweil)

12. The One (prod. by Scribz Riley)

13. Easy (feat. Berhana & Leikeli47)

14. Rewind Time feat. Little Simz (prod. by Jay Kurzweil)