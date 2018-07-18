VanJess Drops Off New Single, ‘Control Me’

Increasing the anticipation for their debut album, Silk Canvas, VanJess released another sultry bop called “Control Me,” which exposes another side of the sisters.

Jess’s deep voice perfectly compliments Ivana’s sweet tone to make this track perfectly feel good.

The video to compliment the track will be released later this month and it stars dancer Nicholas “Slick” Stewart—who just graced the cover of Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Everything Is Love cover art.

“Control Me” follows their first single “Addicted.”