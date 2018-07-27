Maggie Rogers Drops New Single, “Give A Little”

Today (July 27), Maggie Rogers shared “Give A Little” – a track from her forthcoming debut album. Produced by Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Foo Fighters) and Rogers, the upbeat, effervescent song imagines a fresh beginning for a romance that’s been run aground by darkness and defensiveness.

Maggie posted a picture of a handwritten letter detailing what inspired her to write “Give A Little” – as it turns out, the inspiration comes from National School Walk Out day, the student protests in March against gun control.

“That day I was so inspired by the change those students were fighting and continue to fight for,” she wrote.

Be on the lookout for the official video to arrive in the coming weeks. “Give A Little” follows Maggie’s acclaimed single “Fallingwater.”