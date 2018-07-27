Kizzy Crawford Releases Hearty Single, ‘Progression’

Of Bajan, Welsh & English heritage, folk music was one of 22-year-old Kizzys Crawford’s musical starting points, and her parents own eclectic tastes which included much jazz and soul, also impacted heavily on her writing, and in 2018, her brand new music reflects this broader approach.

“Progression” is an exquisite, anthemic mesh of both her folk and soul influences. As Kizzys voice soars through the incredibly catchy chorus, it makes the track something the term ‘ear worm’ was invented to describe. Written about the process of maturing, Kizzy states that it is inspired by growing up and how it can be difficult and scary at times but to remember with time and experience things will become easier.

Crawford’s solo career began just a few years ago. Her ambition as a black Welsh artist is to make her mark by fusing bilingual soul-folk jazz and she’s already getting recognition for her work with airplay on BBC Radio 1, BBC 6Music, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru as well as live TV performances on S4C, Children in Need for BBC 1 and the 6 Nations advert campaign. Kizzy won the ‘Brwydr Y Bandiau’ at the National Eisteddfod 2013. She also won a Welsh Singer-Songwriter competition receiving money to record her first EP ‘Temporary Zone’ with Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran ‘Thinking Out Loud’ co-writer).

Kizzy's 3-track EP "Progression"

