Feel ‘The Passion’ With Jody Watley and SRL (Shalamar Reloaded)

R&B legend Jody Watley the talented Nate Allen and Rosero McCoy of Shalamar Reloaded (SRL) drop a smooth groove called “The Passion,” s grown and sexy offering for the soundtrack of a steamy, summer romance.

The chill guitar glides along as the cadence of the drums keeps the tempo for a warm sonic experience. Watley takes the first verse while Nate Allen Smith takes the second for a couple’s duet about finding a passionate love.

“You got me burning up yeah, passion, you make me feel alive again, living life again,” they sing on the chorus. Both Rosero McCoy and Watley offer spoken word verses on the latter end of the song.

Listen below and be on the lookout for the accompanying video soon.