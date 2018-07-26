JMSN Reminds Us That ‘Talk Is Cheap’

From his upcoming project, Velvet, Detroit-bred crooner JMSN drops the visual for the smooth single “Talk Is Cheap.”

JMSN is always good for a smooth, funky number, and “Talk is Cheap” is no different. The song shoos away the B.S-ers and liars, as JSMN sings, “So don’t waste time tryna tell me / What you think I want to hear/ Talk is cheap / You got to show me it’s real / ‘Cause I ain’t got time to play,” he sings on the pre-chorus and chorus.

The 90s-leaning video (directed by Alexa Demie and Natalie Falt) offers more visual interest, which JMSN is known for. Debuting a new haircut, JSMN is seen in a room washed in warm colors of oranges and reds while wearing a silky shirt and slacks, often joining in on some smooth choreography.

Velvet is due out in September with JSMN heading out on tour this fall and winter.

Watch below: