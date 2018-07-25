Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman Drops New Single, “Feelin Lil Som’n”

Shawn Stockman has us stepping and grooving to his new single, “Feelin Lil Som’n.” The R&B veteran and Boyz II Men founding member mesmerizes with the soulful offering as he delivers a feeling that’s scarce in today’s music. The record was inspired by past hits, contemporary songs across many genres, and the last person who got him Feelin Lil Som’n: his wife.

“It’s a head bobber while drinking a nice full bodied Bordeaux,” states Shawn. “A smooth, thoughtful love song and the perfect introduction for what I hope people will want to dive a bit deeper into with me.”

Shawn definitely has our attention as he readies his new album via SRG Records; “Feelin Lil Som’n” serves as his official first single.

“Shawn is an amazing man,” says SRG CEO Claude Villani. “It has been my pleasure to get to know him and work closely with him. As a musician, he’s multi-faceted; an incredible vocalist, outstanding guitar and keyboard player, and a brilliant songwriter. The SRG/ILS Group is very proud to be able to release such a diverse and thoughtful album. ‘Feelin Lil Som’n’ is going to wow a lot of his long time fans and create many, many new ones.”

The upcoming LP will be Shawn’s first as a solo artist, and it couldn’t come at a better time. “Timing is everything,” he says. “When the idea was presented, I was experiencing some personal events that made me realize it was now or never. So I did the best I could with ‘Feelin Lil Som’n’ to present something that might get people curious to hear more.”

Bump “Feelin Lil Som’n” below: