Faith Evans, Bobby Brown, Bebe & Cece Winans, and Dallas Austin are the honorees of the 2018 Black Music Honors.

Chicago-based television production company Central City Productions (CCP) is behind the two-hour annual television special that honors artists and musicians who have influenced and made significant contributions to American music.

Bobby Brown will receive the R&B Soul Music Icon Award for his 40 years in entertainment and 32 years as a solo artist while Bebe and Cece Winans will be co-honorees of the Gospel Music Icon Award. Chart-topping music producer and label executive Dallas Austin will be presented with the Music Innovator Icon Award, and multi-platinum, Grammy-winning recording artist Faith Evans is set to receive the Urban Music Icon Award.

“The vision of the Black Music Honors is to recognize the trailblazers in African American music who have paved the way for the artists of today. Many of these artists have never received their much-deserved recognition,” said Don Jackson, founder and CEO of Central City Productions.

Comedian and radio personality Rickey Smiley host the event along with LeToya Luckett. The Black Music Honors set to take place on Thursday, August 16th in Nashville, TN and air on broadcast syndication on Sept. 8-30, 2018.