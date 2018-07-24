Mýa Drops Sexy New Video For “Damage”

Mya continues to promote her latest album, T.K.O. (The Knock Out), by dropping a new music video for the standout song, “Damage.”

“‘Damage’ is about taking risks, stepping into new territory regardless of the outcome,” Mýa tells Complex. “This thing we call love has always been tricky and as beautiful as it can be, we can potentially lose ourselves in it. With the good often comes the bad. That’s life and it’s scary. But the song expresses that with an intense passion and yearning, I’m willing to risk it all for that special one who sets my soul and desire on fire, despite the potential damage it may bring.”

The sexy visual was directed, produced, choreographed, edited, and styled by Galen Hooks – a choreographer known for her work with artists like Rihanna, Usher, Britney Spears, and Justin Bieber. In the clip, the veteran R&B songstress hypnotizes with her tantalizing dance moves against subtle backdrops.

2018 marks Mya’s 20th anniversary in music; she introduced herself with the platinum debut studio album back in 1998. “It’s truly been an amazing, educational and humbling journey these past 20 years in the music business and I am truly grateful for every experience, encounter and everyone who has been a part of this ride,” she notes. “My passion and love for music has never been greater and I can assure you, I am just getting started and the best of me has yet to come!”

Check out the sexy video for “Damage” below: