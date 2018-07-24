Jahkoy Has a Weakness For a ‘Crazy Girl’ on New Single

Candian artist Jahkoy recently released his Koya mixtape in June, and he’s already returning with an official single titled “Crazy Girl.”

Many men describe their exes as “crazy,” but in Jahkoy’s case, he likes a little “crazy” in his life to keep him on his toes. “She psycho when she on top / I sit back, enjoy the ride / It’s so good keep me stuck / Crazy girl you keep me stuck,” he sings on the hook of the track which has heavy radio potential.

“Cause my types kinda extra / Curse you out then make you breakfast / I like those I can’t help that / Only see her on her best day / Only see her when I’m flexed up / Lil mama is a handful / Lil mama is a headache,” he sings on the first verse.

Jahkoy used to be signed to Def Jam, on which he released one EP in 2016 titled Foreign Water. The project included in his ScHoolboy Q-assisted track “California Heaven.”