Chris Brown Joins Fat Joe & Dre on New Single, ‘Attention’

Grammy winner Chris Brown gives his “Attention” to Fat Joe on his latest single, which also features Dre.

On the offering, Brown lays out the sultry chorus while Joey reminisces over his past hit “What’s Luv?”

“Now you’re callin’ me for attention, feenin’ for attention,” Brown sings. “Say you’re looking for that action.” Joe raps about Donald Trump and Kanye West, spitting, “What’s Trump without a little of Kanye?” while Dre adds his flare to the mix.

In addition to collaborating with Fat Joe, Chris is readying a duet with Agnez Mo and a joint album with Rich the Kid.

