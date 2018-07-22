Newcomer Maya B Unveil New Single, “Selenas”

Capitol Records new signee Maya B unwraps the new single “Selenas,” an edgy, synth-driven offering that she wrote and produced. The record is a raw, imaginative declaration of personal independence and purpose while showcasing the 20-year-old’s unique and genre-bending sound.

Maya began buzzing after releasing her debut single, “Kiss On My Neck” in 2017. She followed up the song with “River,” which Zane Lowe selected as the lead off his playlist of favorite new artists in January 2018 and later played the song on his Beats 1 radio show.

With a poet’s viewpoint, Maya B explains her art: “Art was that whisper I heard at 5, telling me this is what you’re meant to do. Growing up, I was stuck between quick confessions and eternal silence. I was stuck between Mom and Dad. I was stuck between breaking the mold and being cemented into the cracks. I’m still stuck to the way art touched me….Art is that feeling I get when I lose. Art was the push telling me to use this hurt as fuel. Art is spring food for my eyes while irritating my nostrils. Art is the calm sun squeezing through the blinds, waking me up and telling me, ‘get the fuck up and work’.”