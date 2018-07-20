New Music: DaniLeigh – Lil BeBe

DaniLeigh drops off an RnBass record in the form of the new single, “Lil BeBe.” On the new offering, the singer/songwriter opts for a more chanting delivery instead of her soulful vocals as she sings about bossing up.

The buzz around the singer grew after directing the late Prince‘s “Breakfast Can Wait” video.

Danileigh previously sat down with Singersroom to discuss her Dominican upbringing and 90’s influenced music.

“All I Know” is featured on the singer’s recently released EP, Summer with Friends, a project the singer says is full of vibes and experiences.

“The motivation behind the ‘Summer With Friends’ project was what I had going on in my life at the time,” she told us. “I was living life and enjoying it as a 22-year-old just getting signed…great vibes, blessings, and also what I had went through in my last relationship, representing the culture.”

Over the years, Dani, of Dominican descent, developed her talent as a dancer, choreographer, and singer and in September (2017), she released her debut EP, ‘Summer With Friends.’ She describes the Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, and Drake-inspired project as “just having fun and working.”