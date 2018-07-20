Jessie Reyez Drops New Single, “Apple Juice”

Jessie Reyez’s name has been buzzing across the world, and today the singer-songwriter shares more music via her new track, “Apple Juice” from her upcoming EP this Fall from Island Records/FMLY.

The song, which was selected as a World First on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show, is a rich and soulful ballad about the uphill battles of learning to love and the challenges faced. Reyez’s music draws from the latest R&B and pop influences, which pair with her soulful voice to make her a standout artist amongst her peers.

Reyez will continue to release new music every few weeks for the rest of the summer leading into a Fall EP release.

The Toronto-based artist has been hard at work since the release of her Kiddo EP last year, touring and working on new music, including the release of the anthemic “Body Count” and accompanying video, and “Figures, A Reprise” with fellow Torontonian Daniel Caesar, off the back of her Juno’s win for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Continuing to be recognized for her artistry and voice, Jessie Reyez has been nominated for two 2018 MTV Video Music Awards including ‘Push Artist of the Year – March 2018’ and ‘Video With A Message’ for her video “Gatekeeper”; airing live on Sunday, August 20th. Jessie is currently on tour providing support for Halsey on the Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour and will have more dates and news to announce soon – see below for full list of dates.

JESSIE REYEZ W/ HALSEY LIVE DATES:

7/20 Rogers, AR Walmart Amphitheatre

7/21 Independence, MO Silverstein Eye Center Arena

7/25 Portland, OR Edgefield Amphitheatre

7/27 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/28 Las Vegas, NV Pearl

JESSIE REYEZ FESTIVAL DATES:

8/05/18 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

8/11/18 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Music Festival

8/25/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Afropunk

9/1-2/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Made in America

9/8/18 – Atlanta, GA – ONE Music Festival

9/15/18 – Victoria, BC – Rifflandia Music Festival

10/6/18 – Washington, DC – All Things Go Music Festival