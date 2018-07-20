Frank Vocals – Lucky For You

Boston artist Frank Vocals delivers the visual for his dope song “Lucky For You” from his double EP, Can I Be Frank With You.

Produced by GxWAY, the song saunters along as Frank sings about giving his attention to one lucky lady. Then black-and-white clip (directed by Rick Steel & Pat Phillips) mixes two aesthetics: the grittiness of the urban landscape with the delicate beauty of a ballerina as she dances throughout the city as Frank cruises in his vintage BMW.

http://www.frankvocals.com / @IAMFrankVocals