Video: Eve-Yasmine – Hold On Me

Following the touching video for “Losing You,” singer/songwriter Eve-Yasmine releases a colorful follow-up clip for the single, “Hold On Me.”

Produced by Patch Boshell and penned by Eve and Chloé Francessca, the song was written on a whim during a meeting to catch up with old friends.

Eve-Yasmine explains, “Chloé & I met in a girl group we were part of last year. This was our first time co-writing together; we did the usual – had a catch-up, laughed a lot and then wrote the song in an hour! A couple of months later we met with her music producer Patch, he is so talented…I love his production on this song, it’s amazing!”

She continued, “We’re really proud of the result, this song means a lot to us! Everyone can interpret the lyrics in their own way…personally, for me, it’s about stopping yourself from falling in love again with a past flame, you feel like they’ve had that power, a hold on you…it’s an addictive romance. You’re admitting you still have those feelings but you’re not going back there again.”

The clip finds Eve-Yasmine emoting in front of a pink background for a simple, feminine visual.

Twitter @EveYasmine