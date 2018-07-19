After rising through the music-industry ranks as an indie artist, then signing to major label Interscope, Nigerian-British crooner Jacob Banks’ booming voice has made it’s way onto the soundtrack to The Equalizer 2, starring Denzel Washington.

“In the Name of Love” is another one of Banks’ anthemic ballads which fits his booming voice, the end result being quite the epic offering, a treat for the ears.

“Take this heavy burden from me / (It) always wears me down,” Banks begins, underscoring both the physical and emotional toll of the resilient vigilante. “Every step I take I’m falling / But my feet won’t touch the ground,” Banks sings.

Stream below:

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, ‘The Equalizer 2’ reprises Denzel Washington’s role as Robert McCall in the first sequel of his career. ‘The Equalizer 2’ opens in theaters tomorrow, July 20th.