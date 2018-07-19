Former City High Member and Producer Ryan Toby Drops Newbie, ‘Inside’

With many songwriting and production credits to his name, singer/songwriter/actor Ryan Toby is now conserving his talents for his own upcoming album, Repeat History.

Here’s a newbie titled “Inside,” Ryan’s third release since May (following “Ya’ Boyfriend” and “Mad At Me”) as a part of his self-imposed challenged to release a new song or video every month until Christmas. “Inside” is co-produced with Ali P. and Robot Scott of Triangle Park Music.

On the verses, Ryan imparts some contemporary rap-sung flows before transitioning into a more melodic, 90s-inspired chorus, which is inspired by Intro’s 1993 hit “Come Inside.”

Stream below:

Ryan is known for his role a “Wesley” in the classic film Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit and his membership in the trio City High. He’s produced and written for artists including Usher, Chris Brown, Mary J. Blige and LL Cool J.

